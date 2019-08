BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Save A Lot in Boardman will reopen next week. This is following flooding in May that shut down the store.

The owner of the store, John Kawecki says workers will be in the store restocking the shelves this week, with a reopening date set for Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

After getting 6-inches of water back in May, the grocery store had to take out the drywall and floor tiles.