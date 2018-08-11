Boardman's floodwaters rose up gas pumps, knocked out basement wall Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - The rain in Boardman on Friday evening reached over five inches but the overall level seemed much higher.

On South Avenue in front of O'Charley's, cars struggled to get through the high water. South Avenue was flooded past the US-224 intersection.

"When the fire department came in, they told us to 'get out the house, get out the house!'" Lisa Coleman said.

Around 6, the water became so powerful, it knocked out the basement wall of Coleman's house on Woodview Avenue.

"We were trying to find out where the noise was coming from because I didn't see the tree come through the roof," she said. "I went to the basement steps and there was no steps there, it was water and water had just gushed in."

She said her landlord plans to tear the house down.

"He says he's going to level the house like, can you have some compassion here? We're homeless, we've been here nine years."

There was so much water, the retention pond flooded over to the other side of the road, causing basements to flood.

Craig Weaver said a similar situation happened to him about 15 years ago, which cost him thousands of dollars in damage. This time, he had his basement waterproofed.

"Came home, we had water rising in the basement, put a sump pump in, stuck the hose out the window," he said.

Businesses also felt the effects of the downpour. Near West Boulevard and 224, water flowed into the basement of Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

The brand new Petitti's Garden Center on South Avenue also flooded.

At Country Fair gas station on South Avenue, waters rose up the pumps and flooded the inside of the store. It will be closed until the mess is cleaned up.