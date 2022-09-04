BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a round of flash flooding and a tornado warning, Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree is warning people to stay off flooded roadways.

The township is working with the state to help block affected roadways.

Loree asked drivers to stay out of high waters.

Video above shows Route 224 between Salinas Trail and Glenwood Avenue was closed for high water — it has since reopened.

Water got in some of the businesses, including the Save-A-Lot grocery store. Employees of the store built a dam out front of bottled water cases to help keep the water out.

You can see them trying to push the water out. The parking lot — as well as the east end of Boardman Plaza — is covered with three feet of water.

Parts of Mahoning County received at least 4″ of rain.