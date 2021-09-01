Boardman restaurant to auction off furniture before demolition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nicolini’s in Boardman is auctioning off its contents before demolition.

This is due to a deal with a tenant for part of the land at the site.

Contents bein sold, according to the online catalog, include:

Lighting fixtures

Furnishings

Artwork and glassware

Wine and cabinets

Coolers

Commercial ranges

Other cooking and food preparation equipment

Decorative landscape rocks

A full list of items along with time to check out the item you want in person can be found on their website.

Anyone interested can preview the items at the closed restaurant in person from 1 to 3 p.m. September 12 and 9 to 11 a.m. September 13.

Successful bidders can pick up their purchases from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 15 though 18.

Demolition is expected to begin in October.