Boardman restaurant honors military, gives away free BBQ for 1 year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mission BBQ in Boardman held a Military Appreciation Day Friday to honor those serving in the Armed Forces.

People lined up in the rain waiting to get the popular BBQ.

Dave Kelleck, director of operations, said the first 100 people that buy an American Hero cup would receive free BBQ for one year.

The proceeds from the event will go to the USO of Northern Ohio.

Kelleck says they are preparing for their grand opening and is excited to serve barbecue to the community.

“We’re super excited to be here operating in Boardman. Our main mission is to serve those who serve. Anyone who is out there taking care of other people, those are our folks. We’re welcoming everyone to come in and enjoy some great BBQ,” Kelleck said.

Mission BBQ’s grand opening is schedule for Monday at noon.

