Boardman restaurant gives free meals to laid-off restaurant workers

The restaurant will be giving out seven free meals daily

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sespe Burger on Market Street in Boardman is working to ease the burden of laid-off restaurant workers.

Right now, owners Jeff and Christina Porter are giving away seven meals a day for jobless restaurant workers.

“My wife and I have been doing this our whole lives,” said Jeff Porter. “It’s our little way of saying that we’re with you, and we’re just trying to support our fellow workers.”

Those in need are encouraged to contact the restaurant at sespeburger@gmail.com with your name, where you work and a good pickup date. Then, the restaurant will respond with the day and time you can come to pick up your meal.