BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local Italian restaurants faced off to win the title of best sauce Sunday afternoon.

The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.

WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event.

Papa Gege’s Italian Villa dominated in both the Judge’s Winners and People’s Choice categories for the second year in a row.

Last year, they spilled some of the secrets that led to their success.

Judge’s Winners

Alfredo: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa

Bolognese: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa

Specialty: Combine Brothers

Traditional: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa

Vodka: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa

People’s Choice

First: Papa Gege’s Italian Villa

Second: Combine Brothers

Third: Tino’s Italian Kitchen