Boardman residents use Coffee With a Cop to talk to officers about concerns

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were more than 10,000 Coffee With a Cop events across America Wednesday, including one in Boardman.

Boardman police made an effort to bridge the gap with the community. Multiple officers talked with residents at High Octane Coffee on Route 224.

Coffee With a Cop allows both sides to talk about issues and learn more about each other.

The idea is to break down barriers between police officers and the people they serve and protect.

“They’re coming out, seeing us in a positive, relaxed environment, having a cup of coffee with us,” Officer Mike Calautti said. “They’re also discussing issues with us they might have in their neighborhood that we’ll work to rectify. That they don’t have to call us, have a police car in their driveway to talk with them about.”

Boardman police also said this was a first step to being more involved with the community.