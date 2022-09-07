BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It didn’t take long after a pair of dumpsters were dropped off at the Boardman Government Center that neighbors started tossing in bags of water-logged clothing and carpeting, all ruined by Sunday’s flooding.

Jim Furgan admits he’s gone through this enough to know not to keep anything of significant value in his basement.

“It’s like business as usual,” he said.

Dan Swantek had to rip out his carpeting after the water came in.

“Nothing I could do about it when it starts coming out of that drain. I tried to shop vac as much as I can as it was coming in and take it out,” Swantek said.

Since the township established a hotline Tuesday to report flood damage, Township Administrator Jason Loree has been swamped with taking phone calls and messages. By mid-morning he had already taken 150 calls and his voicemail stopped working.

“The majority of these, 95% of them, sanitary backup coming through the floor drains in the basement,” Loree said.

One of those reports came from Gloria Niemiec who sent photos of her flooding basemen. She says just about everything was ruined.

“I could have died. I just seen the water gushing in. My washer doesn’t work. My dehumidifier doesn’t work. The hot water tank is lost. I’m not sure about the dryer,” she said.

For now, Loree says officials will compile a list of damage reports to submit as part of their request for a damage declaration from the governor.