BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Bomb Squad was dispatched to a house in Boardman on Sunday afternoon after a grenade was found on the property.

Police responded to a call on Matthews Road just before 3 p.m.

They received a call reporting that a resident found a grenade in his yard while digging a trench for some water pipes.

Afterward, the Youngstown Bomb Squad arrived on the scene and removed the grenade safely.