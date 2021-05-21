Boardman Regal Cinema South welcomes back guests

If you plan to go to the theater, you must still wear a mask inside, even if you're vaccinated

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Regal Cinema South in Boardman welcomed back movie fans on Friday.

The theater closed last March and reopened for a short time last August before closing again.

While Ohio has dropped its mask mandate, if you plan to go to the theater, you must still wear a mask inside, even if you’re vaccinated.

The only excpetion to the rule is for when you’re eating or drinking inside of the theater.

The other Regal movie theater, Regal Boulevard in Niles, opened to customers last Friday.