BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department is among the first in the state to receive a grant that will help get more officers on the job.

Boardman will receive $25,000 of $424,871 dispersed statewide in the first round of awards to host various recruitment fairs to attract more female and minority job candidates.

The money is part of the Ohio Law Enforcement Recruitment Grant Program in Ohio’s Operating Budget.

The grant program totals over $1 million over two years. Additional law enforcement recruitment funding will also be offered as part of the $250 million that Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to law enforcement in December.

Other agencies receiving grant money in this first round are:

Akron Police Dept.

Bellefontaine Police Dept.

Cincinnati Police Dept.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Medina County Sheriff’s Office

Sidney Police Dept.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Toledo Police Dept.

Upper Arlington Police Dept.

West Carrollton Police Dept.

Xenia Police Division

Money in other departments will be used to evaluate the civil service test for bias, internships, minority recruitment, school partnerships, physical fitness programs, employee retention and youth outreach programs.