BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman community rallied around a woman battling Stage IV breast cancer on Sunday.

Laurie Harper has beaten breast cancer once before — but it returned.

Friends, family and coworkers helped out with a fundraiser at Greenbriar Healthcare Center off South Avenue.

Laurie is a corrections officer. Volunteers all wore matching shirts that said “Cure for Captain” with the pink breast cancer ribbon wrapped around a pair of handcuffs.

“This has been incredible. We have maybe 60-70 baskets that people graciously donated and in those baskets there’s items from however many places, so probably literally hundreds of people and locations have donated,” said Laurie’s brother Tom Burd.

The fundraiser included a drive-through pasta dinner, 50/50 raffle and basket raffles. Greenbriar donated and prepared the dinner.