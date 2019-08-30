Boardman police: Women tried to shoplift by having kids wear stolen shoes

Officers said one of the women also had syringes in her purse and resisted arrest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers arrested three women accused of trying to shoplift Wednesday afternoon by putting stolen items on three children who were with them.

Police said 46-year-old Susanne Rodden and 27-year-old Jennifer Rodden, both of Beloit, were at the Boardman Walmart with 35-year-old Melissa Mills, of Homeworth, Ohio, and three children.

Officers said surveillance videos showed Mills taking things off the shelves and hiding them in her purse and down her pants.

The women could be seen taking tags off of shoes and putting them on themselves and the children, police said.

According to a police report, Jennifer Rodden cut a cell phone out of its packaging with a razor blade, then tried to exchange it for cash at the cell phone recycling kiosk.

Officers caught them before they could leave the store.

Jennifer pulled away from officers trying to arrest her, saying she just had shoulder surgery and didn’t want to put any strain on it, according to the report.

Police said they found syringes in Jennifer’s purse.

The store said Susanne Rodden and Mills had been told earlier this month not to come back.

All three woman were arrested.

Jennifer is charged with endangering children, theft, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business.

Susanne and Mills are both charged with endangering children, theft and criminal trespass.