Boardman police: Women shoplift LEGOs with children in tow

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Akron women are facing charges after police say they were caught trying to steal over $1,000 worth of LEGOs from the Walmart in Boardman.

When police arrived Monday evening, the sisters, Julia Serrano, 25, and Vanessa Serrano, 27, were running out of Walmart with two small children, according to a report.

They were stopped by police before they reached their vehicle.

A loss prevention officer said she saw both women enter the store with the children. The women took a large trash can from the household department to the toy department and removed an entire shelf of LEGOs into the trash can, according to a police report.

The two women also took more LEGOs into their shopping cart, which they covered with their coats and then proceeded to the restrooms, where they placed all the merchandise into two large handbags they had brought with them, according to the report.

Julia and Vanessa went to the self-check-out register, where they purchased coffee, two Snickers candy bars and a balloon before they attempted to leave the store.

After inspecting their vehicle, police reported finding more merchandise in the back seat as well as more LEGO merchandise and specialty golf balls in the trunk.

According to the loss prevention officer, those merchandise did not belong to the Boardman Walmart.

Police said they admitted to stealing the items from Walmart stores in Cortland and Austintown.

Julia and Vanessa were charged with theft, endangering children and receiving stolen property.

A police report did not detail what happened to the children during the arrest of the women.