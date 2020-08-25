Boardman police: Woman left infant in car alone late Monday night

When officers got there, they said she seemed confused, was slurring her words and couldn't keep her balance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman say a woman put her kids in danger Monday night after leaving one of them alone in a car and acting recklessly with another.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers got a call about an argumentative woman at Days Inn on South Avenue.

According to a police report, the woman threw her child into a chair and wouldn’t calm down. The caller said it seemed the woman was on drugs.

The front desk clerk at Days Inn told police the woman, identified as 34-year-old Veronica Scott, of Youngstown, asked about renting a room. She then accused the clerk of taking money she set on the counter, he told officers.

Police said Scott was in the front lobby when they got there and seemed to be having trouble keeping her balance, was slurring her words and seemed confused.

She told them her friend dropped her off there but her story changed several times, the report states.

Her small son was only wearing a diaper, police said.

Officers found Scott’s car in the parking lot with the front windows rolled down, doors unlocked and keys inside.

They said there was an infant sleeping in a car seat in the back. Police estimated the baby had been left there for 20 to 30 minutes.

The cash she accused the clerk of taking was in the cup holder, police said.

Police said Scott didn’t listen to them after they ordered her to stay where she was several times. They said she started yelling at and arguing with them.

Officers said Scott had a warrant for her arrest from a theft charge out of Boardman, along with multiple license suspensions.

She faces charges of obstructing official business and child endangering, according to the police report.

