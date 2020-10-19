Boardman police: Woman hit over the head with wine glass during restaurant fight

Police said it started with a claim that one woman was talking to another woman's boyfriend at the bar

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was arrested after police say she hit another woman in the head with a wine glass at a Boardman restaurant Saturday night.

Officers responded to a fight at Aqua Pazzo on McClurg Road around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses said Jocelyn Pannunzio, 33, hit another woman over the head with a wine glass. That woman’s nose and forehead were bleeding, police said.

The two had been arguing beforehand, according to a police report.

The woman told officers as she was walking out of the restaurant, Pannunzio hit her in the head with the glass from behind.

Pannunzio told police the woman came up to her, accusing Pannunzio of talking to her boyfriend at the bar in the restaurant.

Pannunzio claimed the woman slapped Pannunzio’s phone out of her hand and punched her in the face first. No witnesses said they saw the woman punch Pannunzio first, according to police.

She admitted to hitting the woman in the head with the glass, police said.

Pannunzio was arrested on a charge of felonious assault.

More stories from WKBN.com: