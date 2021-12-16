BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after a man accused her of hitting him in the head with a metal plant stand.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Erskine Ave. on Sunday morning, according to a police report.

Officers say when they arrived, they were met by the victim who was distraught and bleeding from his forehead.

The victim told police that his live-in girlfriend, 25-year-old Roni Sargent, accused him of using drugs and that when he denied it, Sargent struck him with the plant stand and then punched him repeatedly in the face.

The report then states that the victim didn’t want Sargent to be arrested.

According to the report, Sargent spoke with police regarding the incident and was placed under arrest on domestic violence and felonious assault charges. She acknowledged hitting the man in the head but said she did so after he began trashing the house and refused to leave, the report stated.