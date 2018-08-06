Boardman police warn of IRS tax scam that's hitting area

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Credit: Nexstar

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police in Boardman are warning of an IRS scam that is hitting the area.

Monday morning, officers received about 25 calls indicating that the scammers are using phone lists in the region.

The numbers show up as being from a “434” area code, but likely are originating overseas, according to Chief of Police Todd Werth.

As part of the scam, victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a gift card or wire transfer. Victims may be threatened with arrest or suspension of a business or driver’s license.

The callers often claim that local police will be at their door within the next day if they do not comply. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting.

Victims may also be told they have a refund due, trying to trick them into sharing private information. If the phone isn't answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.

The calls seem to come from numbers within the U.S., but usually, originate from fraudulent call centers from outside the country.

Police recommend that residents check in on elderly or at-risk relatives or friends that may be susceptible to such a scam. Investigators say it's important not to engage with the caller and just hang up the phone.

According to Boardman police, the IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment over the phone, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you several bills.

Call or email you to verify your identity by asking for personal and financial information.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone or e-mail.

Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money or to verify your identity, here’s what you should do:

If you don’t owe taxes or have no reason to think that you do:

Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.

Contact IRS Fraud Center to report the call. Use its “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting” website. You can also call 800-366-4484.

If you know you owe or think you may owe tax:

Call the IRS at 800-829-1040. IRS workers can help you.

For more information, visit “Tax Scams and Consumer Alerts” on the IRS' website.