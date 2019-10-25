Boardman police trying to identify men involved in gift-card scam

Those with information on the identities of the men are asked to call Boardman police at 330-726-4144

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are trying to identify two men they say are involved in a gift card scam.

Police said the men have been going to stores, attempting to purchase Visa Gift Cards. During the transaction, they instruct the cashier to push different buttons, which appears to make the transaction complete as a cash sale.

The sale does not complete, but the gift cards are activated and given to the men.

