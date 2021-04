In a statement Monday, officials say they have settled on three different systems

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Boardman will soon be wearing body cameras. The department is to the point where it’s testing different systems.

In a statement Monday, officials say they have settled on three different systems.

Over the next two to three weeks, about 10 Boardman officers will be testing the various body cameras. After the test, a selection will be made.

The entire process will take at least two months, which is the earliest Boardman police would be outfitted with cameras.