Boardman police set up scholarship fund for daughter of officer who passed away

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Last month, longtime Boardman Police Officer Heather Dobbins passed away. Now the department is asking the community to help support the young daughter she left behind.

Doctors learned Dobbins had a brain tumor after she suffered a brief illness.

The Boardman Police Department said Dobbins was kind and caring, and her daughter, Olivia, shares those same qualities.

To honor Dobbins, the police department's Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 43 has set up a scholarship fund for the kindergartener. Money collected since Dobbins' passing will be put in it.

Anyone is welcome to donate. If you'd like to help, mail a check to:

Boardman Police Department, Attn: FOP 43/Olivia's Scholarship Account

8299 Market St.

Boardman, OH 44512

Boardman Township employees also have the option of withdrawing a donation from their paychecks to be put directly into Olivia's account.