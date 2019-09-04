Boardman police searching for suspects in stolen wallet case at Kohl’s

Police said one suspect distracted the shopper while the other took the wallet out of her purse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple thefts involving women’s purses have been recently reported in Boardman, which is why police are issuing a warning for everyone to be careful.

In one incident, police said two suspects targeted a woman in a popular department store.

“Most of these thefts have been from unattended purses and usually unzipped where they are just reaching in and taking just the wallet,” said Boardman Police Captain Edward McDonnell.

Police are working to locate the two suspects they say teamed up to steal a woman’s wallet out of her purse in Kohl’s at The Shops at Boardman Park.

Investigators said the female suspect distracted the shopper while the male suspect took the wallet out of the woman’s purse.

McDonnell urges people to be aware of their surroundings.

“Zip your purses up. Keep them with you. Don’t leave them sitting on a bar or a table unattended. Don’t leave them in a buggy unattended. That’s one of the biggest things, people walk by and take the wallet right out of the purse and walk away with it,” McDonnell said.

One shopper, Helen Garasic, said cross-body purses are her go-to.

“It’s a lot easier than slipping it off your shoulder and you can hold onto it here if you want too. Then when I go into the store, I put it in the cart, I snap it into the child seatbelt,” she said.

She said just like anybody else, you can get distracted while shopping.

“I don’t… try not to look away from my cart but at least it’s locked in so somebody can’t just lift it out,” Garasic said.

If you recognize the two suspects from the incident at Kohl’s, call the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4144.