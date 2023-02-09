BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police have issued a statewide missing adult alert.

The alert is for 88-year-old James Ditallo.

According to officials, Ditallo drove away from his home on Aquadale Avenue in Boardman around 5 p.m. Thursday and never returned.

Ditallo is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials are concerned for his safety.

The vehicle he drove away in is a black 2020 Acura ILX with license plate number JTW7440.

People are asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 if they see Ditallo or the vehicle.