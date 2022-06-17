BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say was caught not scanning items at a self-checkout is facing a more serious charge because she had a gun in her purse.

Officers were called about 5:12 p.m. Thursday to the Meijer store on US-224 on reports of a shoplifter.

Officers met the suspect, 53-year-old Diane Parkhurst, of Boardman, in the loss prevention office, where she was being detained after store security said she didn’t scan over $200 worth of merchandise at the checkout.

Records revealed that Parkhurst had a concealed carry permit, and when police asked her if she had a gun, she told them it was in her purse.

Officers found a loaded .38 caliber gun in her purse, according to a police report.

Parkhurst was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on robbery charges.

Parkhuts is scheduled for a hearing on June 21.