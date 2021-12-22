BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after police say he smashed a toilet in a gas station restroom with a hatchet.

Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, Boardman police responded to a report that a man was breaking items in a Market Street Shell Gas Station.

When police arrived, a customer told them that they heard glass breaking from a men’s bathroom. Moments later, 31-year-old James Feltner came out of the restroom and walked toward police, according to a police report.

The report states, when officers asked him what he was doing in the restroom, he began to reach for something in his pants, so they placed him in handcuffs. When they searched him, they reported finding a metal hatchet in his waistband.

They then went into the men’s restroom and found that the toilet was smashed and scattered all over the bathroom.

Police say Feltner admitted to breaking the toilet with the hatchet and said he did it because he wanted to talk to the police about the FBI.

Feltner was arrested and charged with possession of criminal tools, carrying a concealed weapon and vandalism.