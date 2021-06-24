Boardman police say group of kids causing issues in township that led to gunfire

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman are warning they have zero tolerance for criminal activities after dealing with two incidents involving the same group of kids.

Last Thursday, police arrested a teen who was involved in what one of the involved teens described as a “330 Boys” gang fight.

Officers had been sent to the 8400 block of Market Street for a fight involving about 10 kids. While questioning some of the suspects, police said the teen ran and became combative with officers.

He was taken for medical evaluation to Akron Children’s Hospital and then to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

Two days later, around 5:25 p.m., officers were sent to Sugartree Drive for a report of gunfire. Police said witnesses reported seeing an argument between two groups, with those involved leaving in a black four-door vehicle. As the vehicle drove away, shots were fired from the vehicle into the air.

No injuries were reported.

Thursday morning, officers executed a search warrant on Arlene avenue as part of an investigation into both incidents. Charges are anticipated.

Those with information on the incidents is asked to contact Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4144 and request to speak with Officer Woods or Baker.