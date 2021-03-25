Boardman police report finding loaded gun, ammo and ski mask while arresting man

The suspect said he needed the "for protection due to him beating a homicide conviction," according to a police report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was combative with Boardman officers late Wednesday told police he needed the gun in his care because he was found not guilty of murder.

Shonqualin Hendrix, 25, of Austintown, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and a minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

He is expected to be arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman later today.

Reports said police were called just before midnight to a 4200 Hillman Way apartment complex by a person who said a car was in the same spot for over an hour and the person was concerned because someone was in the vehicle.

When police arrived, they found Hendrix and a woman inside the car, and they could smell marijuana. Reports said Hendrix told police he was only drinking and smoking marijuana, refused orders to get out of the car and spoke over police as they tried to talk to him.

Hendrix also had a bag with him he kept reaching in before police finally pulled him out of the car and arrested him. He said he had a gun in the car and some marijuana and he needed the gun “for protection due to him beating a homicide conviction,” reports said.

Inside the car, police found a scale as well as a bag that had three magazines of .45-caliber ammunition as well as a .45-caliber handgun that had a laser sight as well as a ski mask, reports said.

Hendrix complained of back pain from an old football injury and was examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center before being booked into the jail.

In 2017, a jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found Hendrix, then 16, not guilty of the shooting death of a 17-year-old on the south side of Youngstown.

At the time of the trial, Hendrix turned down a plea offer that would have saw him plead guilty to a lesser charge and serve a 13-year prison term.