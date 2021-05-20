Boardman police report finding heroin, MDMA, other drugs during traffic stop

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say drugs were found and two people were arrested during a routine traffic stop on Centervale Avenue.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, an officer pulled over Christopher Moore, 22, for failing to signal as well as driving between two lanes on Market Street, according to a police report.

Police say Moore initially lied about his identity during the traffic stop because he had a warrant for his arrest through Liberty.

Officers say the passenger of the car, Brittany Scott, 25, was being questioned by officers on the identity of the driver when police say they detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and discovered several different narcotics and paraphernalia in a brown Coach purse.

Within the purse, officers say they found a bag containing marijuana, a digital scale, a suspected THC vape pen, plastic bags and a pill bottle containing several different medications. Police say they also found another suspected THC cartridge and pen, another scale, an unknown waxy material and more marijuana within the car.

Police say while both suspects were being questioned, Scott produced a bag from her bra containing heroin, crack cocaine, MDMA, $1,273 and several pills. She was then arrested.

Reports say that both the driver and the passenger were arrested and Moore was charged with drug trafficking and obstruction after admitting he would be getting paid $5,000 to deliver those narcotics to another location.

Reports say Scott’s 7-month-old child was in the back seat during the duration of the traffic stop and was later picked up by a relative.

Both Moore and Scott are in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of drug possession and obstructing official business.