Boardman police quickly arrest men on charges after shoplifting report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Quick action by Boardman police led to the arrests of two men on Monday morning.



Workers at Home Depot called police to report a theft of merchandise around 9:30 a.m.

Minutes later, officers spotted the suspects and stopped them along Southern Boulevard.

Two suspects, O’Dell Oakley, III, 51, and Elijah Taylor, 42, were arrested on receiving stolen property charges. Oakley was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and driving under suspension.

According to the police report, there was also a third suspect in the vehicle, but that suspect ran from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Officers reported finding stolen items from Home Depot inside the vehicle, as well as two crack pipes.