Boardman police: Men printed sheets of copied money in hotel room

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested two men last week who are accused of copying dollar bills in a hotel room.

Late Thursday night, officers responded to Days Inn on South Avenue in Boardman about a man refusing to leave his room. Police said they told him he had to leave and he said he would.

Police returned around 12:45 a.m. Friday because the man still hadn’t left, according to a report.

They said they found 27-year-old Jermaine Young, of Struthers, who said he left the room by going through a window because he was “scared.”

Officers learned Young had warrants for his arrest.

While police were talking to Young, they said 35-year-old Bruce Bloomberg, of New Middletown, came out of the room. He told police he thought he lost his cell phone, according to the report.

While officers were looking for it, they said they found a sheet of paper with pictures of copied $10 and $20 bills.

Officers said they found Bloomberg’s cell phone in his bag.

Inside the hotel room, police said there was a printer, copy paper and more copies of bills the men had tried to throw away.

Both men were arrested and face charges of counterfeiting and possessing criminal tools.