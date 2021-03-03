Boardman police: Man who confessed to breaking into business also arrested for domestic violence

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Boardman man told family members he broke into a barbershop right before he was arrested for domestic violence.

Joel Massey, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and first-degree and fourth-degree misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.

Arraignment information was not available Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday to Massey’s home for reports that he punched his brother and was arguing with his mother.

Reports said Massey’s mother told police her son was telling her he broke into a 6205 Market St. barbershop earlier after she noticed he had a checkbook with him belonging to the owner of the barbershop. She said that’s when someone else came in the room and confronted Massey about texts he was sending to women other than his girlfriend.

Massey punched the person and was separated by his mother from them, but he managed to grab a gun in a closet, reports said. His mother was able to wrestle the gun away from him, according to the police report.

Reports said Massey’s mother told police her son has mental issues and they have been getting worse as he has gotten older.

Earlier, about 4:20 a.m., police were called to the barbershop after someone called 911 to report hearing glass break. The owner arrived and told police that a television was taken, as well as $30 cash. A glass case storing memorabilia was smashed and the contents taken, as well as the checkbook.

At a nearby car wash, police found gloves and a shard of glass that appeared to match the glass at the barbershop.