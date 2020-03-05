Boardman police: Man takes Walgreens workers hostage during armed robbery

Employees told officers that Rushton had pulled out the gun and ordered one of them to fill up a duffel bag with medication

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in custody after police say he took employees hostage during an armed robbery in Boardman Thursday morning.

Boardman police said officers were called to Walgreens in the 7200 block of Market Street around 3:29 a.m. for a robbery in progress.

When police arrived, an officer said the suspect was leading two employees to the stock room at gunpoint. The report said after officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, he ran into the stock room and out the back door of the pharmacy.

At that time, the employees ran to the front of the store.

Other officers patrolling outside the building chased the suspect, who dropped the gun in the parking lot and eventually stopped running, according to the report.

Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Kelim Rushton, of Youngstown, was handcuffed and taken into custody.

In addition to the handgun in the parking lot, police said they found an extended 9mm magazine with 33 rounds in Rushton’s jacket.

According to the report, the employees told officers that Rushton had pulled out the gun and ordered one of them to fill up a duffel bag with medication. He told them to lead him to the exit when officers showed up, the report said.

Two customers were also in the store at the time of the robbery, but they did not see the suspect, the report said. No one was injured.

Rushton was charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.