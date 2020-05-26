Boardman police: Man robs gas station at gunpoint, breaks partition at register

According to the report, the man told the employees "I'm not playing around, I'll shoot you"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a Speedway gas station on Friday.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 600 block of East Midlothian Boulevard around 10:59 p.m. for a robbery in progress.

When officers got there, employees said a black man in his 20s had just robbed the place with a gun.

Employees told police that the man came up to the register and asked for a pack of cigarettes. When the cashier turned around, the report said the man pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the employee’s backing, demanding money from the register.

According to the report, the man told the employees “I’m not playing around, I’ll shoot you,” while they were getting the money out.

After the man took the money, the employees said he grabbed the clear partition between him and the cashier and broke it on the ground.

While looking for the suspect, police say a caller reported seeing a black Jeep driving east on Roxbury Avenue at a high speed. They said the passenger may have met the description of the suspect.

The Jeep was later found abandoned in a field east of Roxbury Ave.

Police said the Jeep’s owner reported the vehicle stolen from an auto repair shop on the east side of Youngstown.