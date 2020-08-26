Boardman police: Man leads officers on chase that ends with crash in Youngstown.

The driver was examined by paramedics but refused treatment and is now in Boardman police custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in custody after a brief chase by Boardman police ended in a Youngstown crash on Wednesday.

A township police spokesman said a car was taken from Uptown Pizza on Market Street early Wednesday afternoon. When a township officer tried to pull the car over at Market Street and Vermont Avenue, the car sped away.

The car led officers on a brief chase until it collided with another vehicle at Hillman Street and West Judson Avenue in Youngstown.

The driver was examined by paramedics but refused treatment and is now in Boardman police custody.

More stories from WKBN.com: