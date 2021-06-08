Boardman police: Loose dogs attack resident, several pets in the township

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was cited Tuesday after police say his dogs attacked a Boardman resident and other pets in the township.

According to the report, officers were called out to the 100 block of Erskine Avenue just after 10 p.m. Monday.

When they got there, the caller told police that she was walking her German Shepherd in her front yard when two loose pit bulls came into the yard.

The caller told police that one of the pit bulls attacked her German Shepard. She said her dog was able to get away and made it to the front porch.

The report said a relative then sprayed mace at the loose dogs to keep them back and they ran off. The woman said her dog didn’t have major injuries from the attack.

Officers then went to investigate another attack that happened around the same time.

That caller said she was walking around the 5200 block of Southern Boulevard when two pit bulls came up behind her and one of them attacked her dog.

While trying to break up the fight, the woman said she was bitten on her right hand. The report said her dog slipped through its collar and ran off. The caller said her dog eventually returned home with bite marks from the attack.

In the report, officers said the victim had fresh cuts on her hand, which was bleeding. She was advised to go to the emergency room for stitches.

The report said police spoke with the loose dogs’ owners, who were driving around looking for them. The owners told police the dogs were accidentally let out earlier and that they’re friendly.

Officers told the owners about the attacks and said to let them know if they found the dogs.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police were called out to the 100 block of Clifton Drive for another attack involving two pit bulls. The caller said his dog was attacked by the loose animals and suffered bites to its neck and ears.

The loose dogs were later found near Southern Boulevard and the owner was contacted.

Police said the owner, identified as Michael Harden, was cited for failing to keep a dangerous or vicious dog securely confined or restrained.