Boardman police looking for suspects in recent criminal incidents

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are looking for help identifying people involved in recent criminal incidents in the area.

Officials are looking for the woman shown below for a criminal simulation incident. According to police, the suspect used counterfeit money to buy a breast pump from Walmart on July 23. Officials said a man later returned the breast pump to the Walmart in Austintown.

Police are looking for three men involved in a theft incident. According to officials, a woman reported her wallet stolen while at BJ’s Restaurant on July 5. Police said the suspects later used it at Target and Best Buy.

Officials are also looking for a man involved in thefts from Family Dollar on June 25 and 26.

If you have information on these incidents, contact Boardman police at 330-729-2013 or their Facebook page.