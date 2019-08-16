Boardman police looking for suspects in recent criminal incidents

Local News

If you have information on these incidents, contact Boardman police at 330-729-2013 or their Facebook page

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Thefts suspects in 3 different thefts in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are looking for help identifying people involved in recent criminal incidents in the area.

Officials are looking for the woman shown below for a criminal simulation incident. According to police, the suspect used counterfeit money to buy a breast pump from Walmart on July 23. Officials said a man later returned the breast pump to the Walmart in Austintown.

Theft suspect in Boardman, Ohio.

Police are looking for three men involved in a theft incident. According to officials, a woman reported her wallet stolen while at BJ’s Restaurant on July 5. Police said the suspects later used it at Target and Best Buy.

Theft suspect in Boardman, Ohio.

Officials are also looking for a man involved in thefts from Family Dollar on June 25 and 26.

Theft suspect in Boardman, Ohio.

If you have information on these incidents, contact Boardman police at 330-729-2013 or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com