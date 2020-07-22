Boardman police looking for suspect in robbery

Police say the suspect attacked a victim and left with the victim's phones, purse and vehicle

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman are trying to identify a woman they say was involved in an aggravated robbery on July 18.

Police released photos of the woman, describing her as a heavy-set white woman in her 30s, with hair in a 3-inch ponytail that is lighter than the rest of her hair. She has numerous tattoos on her legs.

Police said on July 18, the woman pictured asked to use a cell phone charger at the victim’s home. Police said she then attacked and robbed the victim at knifepoint.

The suspect left with the victim’s phones, purse and vehicle, according to a press release from the police department.

Those with information on the woman or the incident are asked to call 330-726-4150 or message police through their Facebook page.