Boardman police looking for suspect in robbery

Local News

Police say the suspect attacked a victim and left with the victim's phones, purse and vehicle

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boardman Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying the pictured female who was involved in an aggravated robbery

Credit: Boardman Police

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman are trying to identify a woman they say was involved in an aggravated robbery on July 18.

Police released photos of the woman, describing her as a heavy-set white woman in her 30s, with hair in a 3-inch ponytail that is lighter than the rest of her hair. She has numerous tattoos on her legs.

Police said on July 18, the woman pictured asked to use a cell phone charger at the victim’s home. Police said she then attacked and robbed the victim at knifepoint.

The suspect left with the victim’s phones, purse and vehicle, according to a press release from the police department.

Those with information on the woman or the incident are asked to call 330-726-4150 or message police through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award