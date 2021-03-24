Boardman police looking for missing teen

Investigators say she may be heading to Detroit where other family lives

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing in Boardman.

According to police, 17-year-old Jordan Campbell was last seen leaving her aunt’s house on Sylvia Lane without permission on Tuesday. Investigators say she may be heading to Detroit where other family lives.

Campbell is 5’2″ and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and white pajama pants.

Anyone with information on this missing teen is asked to contact police at 330-726-4144 with reference report number 21B004674, missing juvenile.