Boardman police looking for men involved in failed robbery attempt

Police say the men left a jewelry store after realizing that the doors were locked and that they couldn't get inside

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for men they say unsuccessfully tried to rob a Boardman jewelry store.

Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, they tried to go into Jared Galleria of Jewelry.

Employees said the interior doors were already locked, however.

The men left after realizing that they couldn’t get inside.

They were driving a vehicle that had been stolen from the mall’s parking lot, according to investigators. Police said the vehicle was later ditched in Tinseltown movie theater’s parking lot.

Those with information on the robbery attempt are asked to call the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4150.