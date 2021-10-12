Boardman police look for man who inappropriately grabbed shopper

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man who inappropriately touched a woman while she was shopping at a local supermarket.

Officers were called to Meijer on Boardman Canfield Road around 7 p.m. Saturday after reports from security that the man had touched a shopper who was in the pet section.

An employee told police that the man had grabbed the woman’s buttocks as she was bending over. He ran away after she yelled and threw pet treats at him.

The man was described as a 20- to 30-year-old Black man, about 5’8″ to 6′ tall and 150 pounds who was driving a black Jeep Compass.

The employee said the same man also inappropriately touched an employee on September 26 as the employee was sitting in her vehicle. He ran away after that.

