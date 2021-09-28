Boardman police investigating theft of ATV

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman police are currently investigating the theft of an ATV Monday morning.

Police were called to the 100 block of Argyle Avenue after the victim said his forest green 2001 Polaris Sportsman 400 was stolen from his garage. His garage door was damaged and the window was removed. His car was also damaged in the incident.

The victim will continue to view his video footage to try to gain insight into who committed the crime, according to a police report.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, please contact the Boardman Police Department.