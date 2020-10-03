Boardman police investigating shooting after victim found on South Avenue

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said the victim was found Saturday afternoon near the old Pizza Hut on South Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Boardman.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said the victim was found Saturday afternoon near the old Pizza Hut on South Avenue.

The younger man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made yet.

Investigators are currently on the scene. They have the area blocked off with crime-scene tape around Xtreme Clean Auto Spa Car Wash.

