Boardman police investigating robbery at Family Dollar

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee at a Family Dollar store in Boardman reported receiving a threatening note from the robber, who ran off with some cash.

The robbery was reported around 3:44 p.m. last Thursday at the store on Market Street.

According to a police report, the employee described the robber as a tall, heavy-set white man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The employee told police that the man handed him a bottle of juice to purchase as well as a note that read, “Give up the money or you will be shot.” The employee said the note had an American flag logo on the bottom.

According to the report, the robber never pulled out a weapon, but had his hand near his pocket as if he had one.

Police were able to find surveillance video of the robber, which they said showed him getting into a light-colored Kia. Police said the robber was also balding and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeves, a red t-shirt, dark jeans and a dark-colored face mask.

Police continue to investigate.