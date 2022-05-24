BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman police are looking for four suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint Monday night.

Officers were called to Stanton Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

A woman told police that she was sitting inside her car in her driveway when two men in ski masks approached her and asked for a dollar. After the woman said no, she said that one of the men told her, “I’m not gonna lie, I need this lick” and ordered her out of the car and drove away.

The woman said the men stopped near Southern Boulevard and picked up two other people.

Just prior to the incident, reports said the victim’s brother was approached by four men in front of the Stanton Avenue house who asked him for fifty cents. When he told them he didn’t have any money, the men walked away. The brother said he warned his sister about the men as she was sitting in her car.

Police were able to locate items from the woman’s car near a dumpster at a parking lot in the 2000 block of Glenwood Avenue and located her cellphone near a fence in the same parking lot.

This incident is under investigation.