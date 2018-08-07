Boardman police investigating break-in at 3 Southern Park Mall stores

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Three businesses at Southern Park Mall in Boardman were broken into Saturday night.

According to a Boardman police report, the three businesses were Zumiez, Journeys and the Sarku of Japan restaurant.

It happened between the time the stores closed Saturday night and reopened Sunday morning.

Police said $3,000 was stolen from a cracked safe in the restaurant.

A total of $4,900 in cash was taken from the three stores.

Police are searching to see if there is any security camera footage because some security systems were damaged.

