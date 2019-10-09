Boardman police investigate woman’s fall into ravine

Boardman police are investigating after receiving a report that a woman fell down into a ravine

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after receiving a report that a woman fell down into a ravine.

Officers got a call about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday from a sanitation worker saying that a woman was in a ravine in the Forest Lawn Cemetery near Shields Road and Glenwood Avenue.

When police arrived, the woman had managed to get out. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. We don’t know how badly she was hurt.

Investigators are working to gather more information from the victim.