BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hyundai Sonata was found ditched on Youngstown’s South Side after it was reported stolen from Boardman over the weekend.

The owner of the vehicle called police Saturday to report that her 2013 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from a carport in the 4100 block of Glenwood Ave. The woman still had the keys to the vehicle.

Police said on Monday, the woman called back to report finding her vehicle on Youngstown’s South Side.

According to a police report, the woman said she had been looking for the car after she received reported sightings of the vehicle after posting about it on Facebook. She told police that she actually chased the vehicle around the day prior and the man who was driving the car pointed his two middle fingers up at her.

The woman said the vehicle was later found abandoned in a field near Mable Avenue, two blocks east of South Avenue. The vehicle had a broken window and a “peeled ignition column,” according to the report.

Police were given some information on potential suspects who were reportedly seen at a local business asking for gas money after the theft.

The incident remains under investigation.