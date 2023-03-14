BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car in Boardman earlier this week.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report that five to six shots were heard in the area.

While officers were in the area, they saw a man standing next to a black Chevrolet Equinox. He told police that he heard about three shots and came outside to find bullet holes in his vehicle, according to a police report. A bullet that was still in the vehicle’s door was collected as evidence.

Three bullet strikes were also observed on the nearby apartment building, and an officer discovered six shell casings in the grass west of the apartment building and vehicle.