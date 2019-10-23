Boardman police investigate dead cats found outside of Havana House

It is unknown if the cats were killed by abuse or died of natural causes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a maintenance worker in Boardman found two dead cats in trash bags.

On Saturday at around 6 a.m., a Plaza maintenance worker called Boardman police to the Havana House on Boardman Canfield Road. The man told police that he found two trash bags each containing a dead cat.

Police said the worker was emptying the trash can when he picked up a trash bag and a cat fell out. When he found the second bag, he set them aside and contacted the police.

The trash cans are normally emptied every day, but because of vacation days, they had not been emptied since October 16, according to a police report.

Police spoke with an employee at the Havana House who showed them the cameras for the business. Police were told a manager would review the footage to see if video captured images of someone dumping the cats.

It is unknown if the cats were killed by abuse or died of natural causes, but police believe they were not alive when they were placed in the bags. The trash bags were not tied and lacked claw marks and other damage, the report stated.

Ripped up receipts were also found in the trash bags. When police taped them back together, they found a customer name from a dental office and a policy number from Western Reserve Group. The police say the other receipt was from Seven Seventeen Credit Union.

The receipts were logged into police evidence.